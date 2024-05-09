5 defensive free agents the Miami Dolphins should still consider
3. OLB Tyus Bowser
Now here is a player that Weaver is fairly familiar with, despite the fact that the former University of Houston standout missed all of 2023 with a knee injury. In any case, the Baltimore Ravens released outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (a second-round pick in 2017), a 17-game starter in 2021.
Before joining the Dolphins this offseason, Weaver spent the previous three seasons on the Ravens’ staff. In ’21, Bowser logged career highs with 56 defensive stops and seven sacks. In his six years with Baltimore, he totaled 19.5 QB traps. The versatile pro picked off three passes in 2020, and can aid the special teams.
2. FS Eddie Jackson
This is a player who was available even before free agency began on March 13, and it’s a bit mystifying that he hasn’t been scooped up by now. The Chicago Bears parted ways with play-making safety Eddie Jackson in order to free up some cap space. The seven-year pro has had some injury issues the past two seasons.
Jackson has not been the ball-hawk that he was early in his career, although he did pick off four passes in 2022. In his first four seasons, he totaled 10 interceptions and recovered six fumbles. He returned six of those 16 takeaways for scores. Jackson was a two-time Pro Bowler and earned All-Pro honors in 2018.