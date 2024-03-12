5 Defensive tackles the Miami Dolphins could look at with Wilkins now gone
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are moving on, officially, from Christian Wilkins. The news broke on Monday afternoon.
With Wilkins heading to Las Vegas to join the Raiders, the Dolphins have to find a suitable replacement for their former first-round draft pick. There are not a lot of options but the Dolphins should still be able to find someone to start next to Zach Sieler.
Sheldon Rankins - Houston
Rankins is long-in-the-tooth so to speak. An 8 year NFL veteran, Rankins has played on three different NFL teams. Drafted by the Saints in 2016, Rankins spent his first five seasons with New Orleans before joining the Jets for two seasonsin 2021. Last year he played for the Texans.
In the last two years, Rankins has started 30 games, 15 in each season. For the Dolphins he would add flexibility and veteran leadership to the unit. At this point in his career, he shouldn't be too expensive.