5 Defensive tackles the Miami Dolphins could look at with Wilkins now gone
By Brian Miller
The loss of Christian Wilkins will hurt the Dolphins everywhere but the salary cap.
Adam Butler - Las Vegas
The Miami Dolphins continue to look at cheaper options and Butler is another guy that has experience and will be a cheap option. He also isn't new to the Dolphins.
Butler has been in the league since 2017 when he was a member of the Patriots. He spent four seasons with New England but only started 12 games. He joined the Dolphins in 2021 and lasted one season, starting one game. Last year he was with the Raiders.
Butler isn't going to bring a starting quality but he could make the 53 as a rotational player. Again the Dolphins have holes around their entire roster and they will try and maximize as many one-year deals as they can to fill those. Butler is a one-year deal at best and probably a little more than a vet minimum signing.