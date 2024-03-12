5 Defensive tackles the Miami Dolphins could look at with Wilkins now gone
By Brian Miller
The Dolphins very well could return this previous DT to the roster.
Benito Jones - Detroit Lions
In 2020, Jones spent his first NFL season with the Dolphins. He appeared in six games and spent most of the year on the practice squad. In 2021, Jones didn't play a snap in the NFL. He joined the Lions in 2022 and while he didn't start, he was active for 17 games.
Last year, Jones finally got his chance. He started 15 of 17 games for a much-improved Lions defensive front. He had 26 tackles and one sack. Jones is still growing as a defender and the Dolphins could realistically add him back at a lower cost.
Jones fills a need for the Dolphins and while he may not be ideal, he is a player that would project as a rotational player.
What Miami won't likely do is add a 3-down DT to pair with Zach Sieler but instead rotate next to him and then give him a series off before putting him back in. How Jones would fit into that is simple. He would rotate with the other lower-end signings that Miami could possibly make.