5 Defensive tackles the Miami Dolphins could look at with Wilkins now gone
By Brian Miller
If the Dolphins want to spend a little more, Arik Armstead makes a lot of sense.
Arik Armstead - San Francisco
Armstead was released by the 49ers which makes him a little more appealing to the Dolphins considering he won't count against the compensatory formula.
Armstead is a quality defensive tackle but he is hitting the end of his career. Armstead has been in the league since 2015 and has started 97 games. He can play every position along the defensive front and would likely make the most sense for the Dolphins. The question is will he be cheap enough for the Dolphins?
In his career, Armstead has played both defensive end positions as well and that is a big deal for the Dolphins who will not have Jaelan Phillips or Bradley Chubb back from their injuries until later in the season. He would add pass-rushing ability to a unit that needs it to start the season. Miami could move him back inside once the OLBs return.