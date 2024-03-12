5 Defensive tackles the Miami Dolphins could look at with Wilkins now gone
By Brian Miller
The best DT on the market will likely be way out of the Miami Dolphins price range.
D.J. Reader - Bengals
There have been reports that Reader is drawing interest from the Cleveland Browns. If the Dolphins are interested they may need to move quickly but they can not get into a bidding war with anyone.
Reader is a good defensive tackle and would step into the starting role immediately but the question is and will be throughout all of free agency, how will the Dolphins afford to keep adding players with such a tight cap situation?
In this case, Reader would make sense for Miam but not someone they can afford.
The Dolphins could also turn in-house. Jonatthan Harris and Raekwon Davis are both free agents and while neither of them is considered a starter, they both would provide depth to the unit. Davis never really became the dominant DT that Miami had hoped for but maybe he is someone Anthony Weaver could work with.
Overall, the Dolphins have a big problem at DT and their options are not all that impressive if we are being honest. Good? Yes.