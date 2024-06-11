5 Dolphins blunders in recent years that still have fans shaking their heads
By Brian Miller
For years, Miami Dolphins fans have scratched their heads at moves the team has made. Passing on Drew Brees for Daunte Culpepper. Drafting Eddie Moore over Anquan Boldin. It's a long list that, frankly, will make you want to bang your head against the wall.
For the most part, a lot of that head-banging has started to go away, but the Dolphins still make moves that make you shake your head and wonder what the hell they were thinking. In this piece, we take a
5. Keeping Mike Gesicki on the franchise tag
Why did the Dolphins feel the need to put the tag on Mike Gesicki? It simply didn't make any sense. The Dolphins should have let him hit free agency. Perhaps Mike McDaniel thought he could work around his deficiencies as a blocker.
Maybe he thought he could coach him up. Regardless, the Dolphins spent a lot of money on a guy that hardly played during his final season and honestly, the decision may have cost Gesicki his future in the NFL.
Gesicki went from being a 780-yard receiving tight end to a guy who caught only 32 passes for 362 yards in his final season with Miami under the franchise tag. Gesicki's lack of use in Miami's offense did him no favors the following offseason when he signed a one-year deal with New England, which turned out worse. He is now entering his seventh season. He will hope to re-establish his career in Chicago. The Dolphins should never have tagged him, but at least they didn't extend him.