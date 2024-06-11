5 Dolphins blunders in recent years that still have fans shaking their heads
By Brian Miller
2. Drafting Noah Igbinoghene
Miami entered the 2020 NFL Draft with three first-round draft picks: one of their own, one from the Laremy Tunsil trade, and one from Pittsburgh in the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade. Miami seems to have hit on Tua Tagovailoa, although fans and the media remain at odds over his future with the Dolphins. Austin Jackson was a questionable draft pick with the team's second pick in the round. Jackson's first three years were nothing special, but he turned in a solid season in 2023, and the Dolphins extended him halfway through the year.
Then there is Noah Igbinoghene. The third first-round pick was a massive waste. Igbinoghene wasn't consistent and practiced far better than he played. He was a liability in coverage and couldn't get up to speed in the NFL. On special teams, he wasn't good enough to warrant the roster spot he continued to take.
After three seasons, the Dolphins had seen enough or rather not enough and they traded him prior to the start of the 2023 campaign to the Cowboys for a guy who was the same player in Dallas as Igbinoghene was in Miami. Kelvin Joseph didn't make an impact for the Dolphins either.