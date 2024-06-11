5 Dolphins blunders in recent years that still have fans shaking their heads
By Brian Miller
1. Trading for Josh Rosen and not playing him
Dolphins fans may never have had a single debate about Tagovailoa if Flores simply did what he was asked to do: play a different quarterback. In 2019, the Dolphins sent the Arizona Cardinals a second-round draft pick for Josh Rosen. Rosen was taken a year earlier by the Cardinals 10th overall. The Cardinals went through changes, and Rosen was immediately replaced by Kyler Murray.
In Miami, Rosen was viewed as a project but, more importantly, he was viewed by Grier as the starter. Instead, Flores opted to start Ryan Fitzpatrick, the journeyman QB who was good enough to keep the Dolphins from securing the top draft pick in 2020.
Rosen started three games and was horrible. He completed only 58 of 109 passes, threw one touchdown, and five interceptions. Flores was right to keep him benched, but he wasn't brought to Miami to take them to the playoffs. The entire Flores problems would surface two years later, but if the intention was to give the team to Rosen and see if he could develop over an entire year, it was the plan Flores threw a wrench into from the start.
While fans will debate whether or not Miami screwed up by not starting Rosen and perhaps maybe would have drafted Joe Burrow instead, the real issue here is the fact Miami gave up a second-round draft pick to play him three games and then eventually cut him.