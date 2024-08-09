5 Dolphins defensive players fans must watch in the preseason opener
By Brian Miller
Cam Smith
The Dolphins should be playing Cam Smith as much as possible. The second-year corner spent his rookie season in Vic Fangio's doghouse, and for all intents and purposes, this could be more realistically a "rookie" season for him. Smith has to show that he can be a quality addition to the secondary.
Drafted in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Smith showed promise early in training camp last season and didn't look bad in preseason before his campaign fell apart with Fangio. Now, with a year under his belt, Smith should get quality reps on Sunday with Kendall Fuller and Jalen Ramsey taking the night off, or at least they should be.
If Smith doesn't get on the field early and often throughout the game, there should be a pause for concern. This is an opportunity for the youngster to show his talent to Weaver and provide proof that he can be more than just a special teams player or a deep-depth corner on the roster.