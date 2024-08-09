5 Dolphins defensive players fans must watch in the preseason opener
By Brian Miller
Benito Jones
We can actually consider all of the defensive tackles on this list, but Benito Jones played well last year as a starter for the Lions, and this is a return trip for him to Miami. Zach Seiler and Calais Campbell won't play on Friday, or, at the very least, not much more than a series. This will allow coaches to get a good look at the other linemen.
Miami signed as many as eight defensive tackles during free agency, as they hope to replace Christian Wilkins. Not all of them will make the roster, but guys like Jones and Teair Tart, among others, need to use every snap as an opportunity to earn what might only be five or six spots on the opening roster.
The last time Jones was in Miami, he was mostly a practice squad player, but now he will get a chance to prove that his development is ready to escalate to a member of the starting rotation. A great start to the preseason will be great to see.