5 Dolphins moves that still need to be made by Chris Grier after the draft
The hard work has only gotten started for the Miami GM
By Brian Miller
4. Miami needs to bring in some interior offensive line help
Grier invested a second-round pick for the future of the team at left tackle, but on the interior, there are still questions. Miami's depth isn't great, and the Dolphins appear set to stick with Liam Eichenberg as the backup center to Aaron Brewer and as competition at left guard.
Miami's roster isn't horrible, but reliability and consistency are problems. Miami needs to look at this closely in the coming weeks. The team has 13 offensive linemen on the roster, including Patrick Paul. Of those 13, no one is a quality right guard, and only Isaiah Wynn is considered a starting left guard.
Free agency didn't do much to bolster the unit, as the Dolphins took a soft approach to the position. Grier believes that the offensive line has seen a lot of improvement over the last year, but that doesn't mean a guy like Dalton Risner wouldn't immediately improve the unit.
This is a point of contention for Dolphins fans. Miami seems to do "just enough" to put players along the line and then wonder why it breaks down later in the season or only does "just enough" during a game.