5 Dolphins moves that still need to be made by Chris Grier after the draft
The hard work has only gotten started for the Miami GM
By Brian Miller
3. Odell Beckham Jr. or Hunter Renfrow to the Dolphins?
Miami fans experienced first-hand last year what happens when the team loses Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle. The Dolphins didn't have anyone to step in and consistently contribute. The Dolphins won't have that this year, either. Not as the roster stands now.
The selections of Malik Washington and Tahj Washington were great value picks late in the draft, but WR isn't an easy job to learn at the next level, and neither of the rookies will be expected to make a huge impact in 2024.
Miami has flirted with Odell Beckham, Jr., and he might be the best option for the Dolphins in the near future. The Dolphins could use more than just OBJ. Miami's WR unit isn't great beyond Waddle and Hill, with still-unproven Erik Ezukanma, Braxton Berrios, and River Cracraft rounding out most of the unit.
The WR market still has quite a few names beyond OBJ. Miami could look at a guy like Hunter Renfrow, who may be the best slot wide receiver on the market right now. If the price is right, Grier should get him on the roster.