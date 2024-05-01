5 Dolphins moves that still need to be made by Chris Grier after the draft
The hard work has only gotten started for the Miami GM
By Brian Miller
2. Don't forget about improving the special teams unit
Miami will enter the offseason with Jason Sanders as the only kicker on the roster. That isn't necessarily a bad thing, considering Sanders needs to take the reps. In 2023, Sanders had a much better season than he had the last couple of years.
The Dolphins may have a bigger problem at punter. Jake Bailey was average last year, and when the Dolphins needed him to be at his best, he wasn't as reliable as he could have been. The Dolphins still found that re-signing him to an extension was important.
If the Dolphins release him, they will spend just over $2 million, with a minimal savings of just $550,000. Miami has spent more dead money than $2 million, but it would seem that Bailey is 100% the plan going forward.
Without having competition in camp, however, Bailey is under no pressure to perform against anyone other than himself. The Dolphins special teams have not been good for a few years now and this year, that has to change.