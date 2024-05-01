5 Dolphins moves that still need to be made by Chris Grier after the draft
The hard work has only gotten started for the Miami GM
By Brian Miller
1. Miami adding LBs is a no-brainer for Chris Grier
The addition of Jordyn Brooks will help improve the linebacker unit, but there is still work to be done. Cam Brown has potential, but has not started a single game in his four-year career. The Dolphins drafted Cameron Goode two years ago, and they are still waiting for him to become the player they thought they could develop.
Channing Tindall hasn't shown nearly enough for fans to believe he is ready to handle a more prominent role with the defense. The Dolphins interior starters should be David Long, Jr. and Brooks, but the depth behind them isn't strong.
Grier faces one big problem in this area: there isn't anyone truly worth much on the open market. The best option could be Zach Cunningham. He has been in the league since 2017 and has started 86 games in his career, but there is a reason for him still being a free agent. His consistency can be a problem sometimes as he isn't always making impact plays.
Kwon Alexander is another option and might be a solid one-year addition. He is capable of playing inside or outside, giving Miami more depth to the unit as a whole. He has been in the league for 10 years. Unfortunately, the Dolphins didn't do much to improve the entirety of the unit. Fans can argue or debate the player vs. player improvements over last season, but as a whole, the unit's improvement hasn't been great.