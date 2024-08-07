5 Dolphins on offense to watch in the preseason opener vs. Atlanta
By Brian Miller
Jody Fortson
Jody Fortson was a forgotten man in Kansas City, and now he is hoping to stick with the Dolphins, who need quality depth at the position. This is a battle for a roster spot without question, as Fortson will have to compete against Tanner Conner, Hayden Rucci and Julian Hill.
The best part about this is only two players at the most will make this year's roster at the position. The Dolphins could carry three TEs into the season or max the position at four, but there are no guarantees and any of them could fill the two spots behind Jonnu Smith and Durham Smythe.
Fortson should see a lot of playing time in preseason and he will split reps with the other two TEs as the games unfold. Each player could see reps with the starting units, really the second-team players, as well as the deeper roster given the fact that they all will rotate.
As far as Fortson goes, he has had a decent camp, but the Dolphins also like what they saw last season in Hill, and Rucci has a lot to offer as well. Whoever does not make the team is a candidate for the practice squad.