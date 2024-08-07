5 Dolphins on offense to watch in the preseason opener vs. Atlanta
By Brian Miller
Malik Washington
There has been a lot of hype surrounding Malik Washington since he was drafted. Thus far in camp, there hasn't been much that has stood out as being special. That is to be understood, given the fact that learning to play wide receiver in the NFL isn't always easy.
Washington has been heralded as a bonafide steal, but he has to make the roster first. The competition will make his job that much harder. He will battle Erik Ezukanma if he plays, which seems doubtful as he deals with an injury. He will also battle River Cracraft, who has looked consistently good in camp so far. Newcomer Willie Snead will also be in the mix, as well as Anthony Schwartz, who should see time on kickoffs.
Washington, however, will also see plenty of reps on Friday night, and if he gets on the field, he needs to make the most of his opportunities. He has a lot of talent, and if he had gone to a bigger school, he would have been drafted in the first three rounds. He is in the NFL now, and he needs to step up.