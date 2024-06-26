5 Dolphins players who are likely entering their last year with the team
By Brian Miller
Training camp is almost here for the Miami Dolphins and we can't wait for the action to get started. Plenty of playmakers are going to hope to turn heads, while also looking to carry some momentum into the regular season.
Having said that, there are also some guys who very well could end up playing their final season for Mike McDaniel. These five guys come to mind:
5. Terron Armstead
The salary cap isn't favorable to the Miami Dolphins, and a Tua Tagovailoa mega-contract is on the horizon. It doesn't look good for the future of the big left tackle in South Florida. Terron Armstead's career is in the twilight years and he knows it. This past offseason he contemplated retirement and next year the urge to continue playing won't be as strong. The Dolphins have Patrick Paul waiting in the wings and the plan is to develop him this season behind Armstead so he can take over in the future. That future is likely in 2025.
Miami's only option with Armstead is to release him with a post-June 1 designation. Armstead will count $22 million in cap space next year and releasing him outright would cost Miami $18 million in dead space. A designation of June 1 would drop that $7.8 million with $14 million in savings.
The Dolphins are in a bad spot financially as it relates to the salary cap. They can manipulate it year to year, but it is hard to sustain winning of any kind with so much annual turnover and big chunks of dead cap money on the books each season.
The last two years have seen Byron Jones and Xavien Howard both released with June 1 releases and both carried big hits to the salary cap. Next year will be Armstead, and Bradley Chubb could follow the year after that.