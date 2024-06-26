5 Dolphins players who are likely entering their last year with the team
By Brian Miller
4. Jevon Holland
Fans won't agree with this take, but Jevon Holland's future is definitely up in the air beyond the 2024 season. While the Dolphins are typically quiet about contract extensions and negotiations, there has been absolutely zero talk about one for Holland.
Holland is not able to have a fifth-year option picked up, as he was drafted in the second round. The Dolphins know that he is going to want a premium contract that will pay him in the upper echelon at his position, if not the highest at it. The Dolphins like Holland, but do they love him enough to make him the highest-paid safety in the league?
After watching guys like Robert Hunt and Christian Wilkins get paid on huge free agent contracts, Holland is not going to accept anything short of being paid like an elite safety. The Dolphins may not be having negotiations with him full time yet due to the contract status with Tagovailoa, but the Dolphins will also need to spend on Jaelan Phillips, who should play on the fifth-year option before a new deal is done, and a new deal is likely for Tyreek Hill.
Miami has money, but they have to get creative and the more time that goes on with the Dolphins and Holland, two things are looking more like a reality. Holland will leave in free agency after the season or the Dolphins will tag him with the hopes of getting a deal done.