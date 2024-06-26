5 Dolphins players who are likely entering their last year with the team
By Brian Miller
2. Raheem Mostert
Dolphins fans are not going to like hearing this, but one of the top running backs in the NFL last year may not make it beyond this year. Raheem Mostert is a good running back - he is better than good, but he is also over the age of 30 and in NFL years, that's a lot for a RB.
The Dolphins would love to keep Mostert beyond the 2024 season, and he is under contract, but the Dolphins drafted Jaylen Wright to form a trio of backs along with De'Von Achane. Jeff Wilson could be gone as early as September when the Dolphins make their final 2024 cuts, and next year, Mostert could see a similar fate.
If the Dolphins released Mostert ahead of the 2025 season, they would save over $3 million and only eat $1 million in dead money. It sounds preposterous to think the Dolphins would consider releasing him, but if he gets injured this year or doesn't play to the same level, the Dolphins have an out, and it shouldn't surprise anyone if they take it.