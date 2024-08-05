5 Dolphins players who have raised their stock at training camp
By Matt Serniak
Ethan Bonner has made a jump on defense
You remember Ethan Bonner from last year, right? The guy who played in only two games and had only one pass defended? Yeah, that Bonner.
You probably only remember him being lumped in with the likes of Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert as being one of the potential fastest guys on the team. Plenty of times last year when players were asked who was the fastest on the team, Bonner's name would get thrown in there and nobody knew whe he was.
However, there's something about Bonner that fans are intrigued about. Who knows what it is. What we do know is that the undrafted corner out of Stanford has some of the best guys on the team raving about him not simply becuase he's really fast, but how he has upped his game from his rookie year.
The jump from Year 1 to Year 2 is one that is crucial in a player's development. Typically, we only focus on the early-round picks when it comes to that. However, even the undrafted guys go through that process and hopefully the Dolphins have an unheralded guy who was looked over by everyone and is seizing the moment.
We all know that you can never have enough secondary help. Yes, you can't have enough depth at every position, but there will be many times where there are six secondary players on the field, so you really need to make sure you have quality guys behind your starters. Bonner, if he keeps this up, and performs well in the preseason games, may find himself being one of the first guys called in to spell Jalen Ramsey and Kendall Fuller. Stranger things have happened.