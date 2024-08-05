5 Dolphins players who have raised their stock at training camp
By Matt Serniak
Quinton Bell is a fun story for fans to enjoy
We won't pretend to be Quinton Bell experts. When you take a look at his path thus far in the NFL, it shows that situations matters. He was drafted by the Raiders in 2019, signed to the Bucs practice squad in 2020, only to be signed to the Falcons practice squad in 2021. In 2023, he was picked up by the Eagles and in January of this year, he was signed to a futures contract by Miami.
Bell sounds like your classic practice squad player, who is doing everything he can to stay in the league. However, because the pass-rushing situation in Miami is so dire right now due to the surprise Shaq Barrett retirement and Jaelan Phillip/Bradley Chubb still out, there's room for unheralded guys to step up and flash. That is what Bell is doing.
Like Bonner, this is a guy who needs to hold his own in the preseason games. He needs to show that he isn't a liability, does what the coaches are asking of him, uses sound technique, and that he can be a player on special teams.
Bell might only be a special teams player, who we only occasionally see playing defense sort of like how we used to see Calvin Munson here and there. Or, maybe he won't even make the team. Or, he gets even better. The point is for right now, he is making the most of his opportunity and that's cool to see.