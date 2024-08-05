5 Dolphins players who have raised their stock at training camp
By Matt Serniak
Tanner Conner keeps on flashing for Mike McDaniel
The tight ends room for the Miami Dolphins is fascinating on a few levels. One, since Mike McDaniel has gotten here, the tight end has had no real receiving role in the offense. Two, Jonnu Smith was brought in to change that because that guy can boogy after the catch. Third, Durham Smythe isn't great at anything, but he doesn't stink at anything either. Fourth, Jody Fortson is enormous and he can run. And fifth, Tanner Conner is having a strong camp.
Because of a little injury to Smith, it led to Conner getting more run with the 1s at camp. That's surprising, but if you know anything about McDaniel, you know he has a thing for the undrafted tight end out of Idaho State.
In 2022, Conner made the final 53 out of nowhere. Nobody had any idea who he was, but even then it was surmised that McDaniel sees something special in this guy. Unfortunately, Conner has dealt with knee injuires since coming to the league. He's only played in 16 games and has exactly zero catches.
Essentially, Conner is on his potential last chance with the Dolphins and possibly the NFL. It's a bright spot that he is doing well in camp. He's making plays and showing that he can be a sneaky versatile tight end who can run and jump. Obviously, we'll see how joint practices and the preseason games go, but fans are pulling for this kid.