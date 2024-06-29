5 dream scenarios for the Miami Dolphins and Mike McDaniel this season
By Gaston Rubio
4. Tua Tagovailoa takes the next step
Tua Tagovailoa is currently the fifth-winningest quarterback in Dolphins history with 32 victories. Of all the quarterbacks who started at least 30 games for Miami, Tagovailoa ranks third in win percentage behind Bob Griese and David Woodley.
Tua is 32-20 as a starter and has led the Miami Dolphins to back-to-back playoff appearances. Tagovailoa is still in search of his first playoff victory and the team’s first since 2000. Tagovailoa currently sits fourth in passing yards and touchdowns and first in completion percentage. Needless to say,Tagovailoa is on his way up the Miami Dolphins record books.
However, even with all the accolades, Tagovailoa isn’t elite, at least not yet. Winning in clutch situations, orchestrating game-winning drives, and defeating superior opponents would raise Tagovailoa from good to great; and maybe even elite.
Tagovailoa must raise his level of play in 2024 if the Dolphins are to win late in the season and into the playoffs. Tagovailoa is 10-10 in the months of December and January; 2-7 against playoff teams. It’s well documented that Tagovailoa only has nine total career victories against teams with a winning record.