5 dream scenarios for the Miami Dolphins and Mike McDaniel this season
By Gaston Rubio
2. Dolphins avoid major injuries this fall and winter
Every team in the NFL experiences injuries throughout the season. Many teams lose franchise players for the campaign or significant periods of time every year. Aaron Rodgers went down in Week 1 for the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns lost Nick Chubb in Week 2. In 2023, it felt like the Miami Dolphins were snake bitten by injuries. Ramsey, Howard, Bradley Chubb, Phillips, and Raheem Mostert all missed significant time.
Miami went into the playoff game against Kansas City missing seven starters on defense and fielding another lineup on the offensive line. Another of Miami’s dream scenarios for 2024 would be to stay healthy throughout the season and into the playoffs. In 2023, Tagovailoa showed that he could stay on the field for an year, which was fantastic to see.
Unfortunately, the rest of the roster did not show the same kind of durability. Miami is still thin at the offensive line, defensive line, and cornerback positions. If Miami does not add depth here, they could be in for a similar finish to 2023. Dreaming and hoping to stay healthy would help Miami make a significant playoff run in 2024.