5 dream scenarios for the Miami Dolphins and Mike McDaniel this season
By Gaston Rubio
1. Dolphins win their first playoff game in 24 years
The last dream scenario for the Dolphins in 2024 is to earn that elusive playoff victory. The Dolphins have not had a playoff victory since 2000. Tagovailoa has helped the Dolphins get to the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since making the playoffs in consecutive years from 1997 to 2001.
Tagovailoa and McDaniel can continue to write their names in Dolphins history by adding a playoff victory and going on a deep run. The dream is to get a playoff win, the first in 24 years. If Tagovailoa can step up his game and deliver a playoff win, he can silence a lot of his haters.
Tagovailoa would become the first quarterback since Jay Fiedler to win a playoff game at home. Should Tagovailoa take the Dolphins on the road and produce a win there, he would be the first Dolphins quarterback since Dan Marino in 1999 to post a postseason victory away from home.
Before Marino in 1999, Earl Morrall was the last Dolphins quarterback to win on the road. If we’re going to dream in 2024, everyone might as well dream big. This team is built to succeed in the postseason. It's on Tagovailoa, McDaniel and others to make that happen.