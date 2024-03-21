5 former Dolphins who still don't have jobs after first FA wave and one who should be re-signed
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins moved on from quite a few players ahead of free agency and let a few others hit the market. Some still don't have jobs.
Yes, the Dolphins big three free agents all landed jobs within hours of the market opening and later Jerome Baker landed in Seattle and Deshon Elliot stood at an introductory press conference and pointed to the Steelers logo citing their brand as to why he chose them.
For some players, the market hasn't been that great yet as several are still looking for a job. Free agency started on the 13th of March and now, just over a week later, some of Miami's best former players are still out there.
Xavien Howard
It is a slight surprise that Howard is still unemployed. He didn't necessarily burn bridges in Miami but he pretty much closed the book on any return. While others are signing new contracts, Howard has been on podcasts talking about how Brian Flores was a great coach.
Maybe Howard is trying to draw up some interest with the Vikings. He raved about the play of Andrew Van Ginkel because we all have actually. AVG signed with the Vikings on a two-year deal. The Vikings would make sense for Howard but would he make sense for them? So far, Howard hasn't drawn any real interest in free agency.