5 former Dolphins who still don't have jobs after first FA wave and one who should be re-signed
By Brian Miller
The Dolphins have a hole at defensive end that they are trying to fill but this veteran wasn't going to be part of the plan.
Emmanuel Ogbah
Ogbah was one of those big over-spending contracts that Chris Grier gave out to a player who had one good season with the Dolphins. Following his contract, injuries piled up and his play slipped.
On the field, Ogbah went from being a top defensive end and starter on the Dolphins roster to a depth player that couldn't get on the field enough. Even when the Dolphins suffered injuries, they turned outside to find help and even then Ogbah was kept off the field far too much.
Ogbah is going to have a hard time finding work, at least on a contract that is more than a one-year prove-it type deal. He will have more value later in the offseason when teams start to look for training camp players or to replace depth injuries.
There is still value with Ogbah on the right contract and a change of scenery will most assuredly do him well but the best days are behind him and teams know that.