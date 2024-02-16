5 free-agent edge rushers the Miami Dolphins could sign in 2024
No AFC East title since 2008, no Super Bowl appearance since 1984 and no Lombardi Trophy since 1973. That’s the reality when it comes to the Miami Dolphins,
However, under head coach Mike McDaniel, the team has reached the postseason two straight years, something the club hasn’t done since the Jimmy Johnson/Dave Wannstedt days (1997-2001). However, there’s been no playoff victory since 2000 as the Dolphins’ last two seasons have been ended by the Bills and Chiefs, respectively.
One of the issues that plagued the team’s defense late in the year was a pass rush that was riddled with injuries late in the year.
The club has the 21st overall pick in April’s draft. Ironically, it marks the first time since ’21 that the franchise has a first-round selection. Could the Dolphins zero in on a veteran sack artist next month (free agency begins on March 13)? Here are five players that could hit the open market, and perhaps be a part of a unit now under new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.
5. Yannick Ngakoue (Chicago Bears)
He’s definitely one of the more well-traveled players in the league, but has had some success at nearly every stop. Yannick Ngakoue was a third-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016, and played in all but one game for the team in his four seasons. He totaled 37.5 sacks and 14 forced fumbles, making the Pro Bowl in 2017.
He was dealt to the Minnesota Vikings during the summer of 2020, and the traded to the Baltimore Ravens late that year. In 2021, he signed a free-agent deal with the Raiders, but a year later was traded to the Colts. Last offseason, he inked a one-year deal with Chicago.
Ngakoue started the first 13 games for the Bears in 2023. He finished with 22 tackles, and his four sacks ranked third on the team. However, he suffered a broken ankle and mid-December and missed the remainder of the season.
It adds up to a total of 69.0 and 21 forced fumbles with six teams in eight seasons. Ngakoue turns 29 on March 31 and is worth a look-see by general manager Chris Grier.