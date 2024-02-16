5 free-agent edge rushers the Miami Dolphins could sign in 2024
4. Denico Autry (Tennessee Titans)
A solid performer who began his NFL career with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent. Former Mississippi State standout Denico Autry has been a consistent performer for three teams, although he’s never received any personal accolades. He’s also been part of clubs that have reached the playoffs four times – the Raiders in 2016, Indianapolis in 2018 and 2020 and Tennessee in 2021.
The versatile Autry can line up inside and outside on the defensive front. The 10-year pro has really come into his own over the last six seasons, three each with the Colts and Titans. Over that span, Autry has racked up and impressive 48.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles while knocking down 19 passes. He led Tennessee with a career-best 11.5 QB traps in 2023.
3. Leonard Floyd (Buffalo Bills)
Here is another player that has gotten better with time. Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd began his professional career with the Chicago Bears, having been the ninth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He totaled a modest 18.5 sacks in four seasons in the Windy City but did return two of his four takeaways for scores. The Bears would pick up his fifth-year option.
However, the organization ran a reverse and wound up releasing the former Georgia Bulldog. He wound up with Rams and in three seasons with the club, he never missed a game. There were 29.0 sacks in 50 regular-season contests, and four more in six postseason outings. He was part of the team’s 2021 Super Bowl title team.
Floyd was let go by the Rams last offseason, latched on with the Bills and led Sean McDermott’s club with 10.5 quarterback traps. Could his next stop be another stint in the AFC East?