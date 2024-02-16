5 free-agent edge rushers the Miami Dolphins could sign in 2024
2. Za’Darius Smith (Cleveland Browns)
He was a part of the league’s top-ranked defensive unit a year ago, and his presence certainly made life easier for eventual 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett.
Last May, the Cleveland Browns obtained standout defender Za’Darius Smith and a pair of 2025 draft choices (sixth and seventh round) for a fifth-round selection this year and a fifth-round pick in ’25. He played and started 16 games for NFL Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski’s playoff-bound Browns. Smith finished second on the team with 5.5 sacks.
In his nine NFL seasons, the three-time Pro Bowler has racked up 60.0 sacks and 10 forced fumbles with the Ravens, Packers, Vikings and Browns. Smith has totaled 10-plus QB traps three times during his career.
1. Danielle Hunter (Minnesota Vikings)
He began his career in impressive fashion, dealt with injuries that limited him to a total of seven games over two seasons (missing all of 2020), and has now regained his Pro Bowl form. Perhaps the biggest question surrounding superior pass-rusher Danielle Hunter is whether the Minnesota Vikings will put the franchise tag on the defensive standout.
In 2023, only four players in the league totaled more sacks than Hunter. He played in all 17 regular-season games for the second straight year. He finished with 83 total tackles, led the Purple Gang with a career-best 16.5 QB traps, as well as quarterback hits (22), and was tied for the club lead with four forced fumbles. He was named to the Pro Bowl for the fourth time in his last five seasons.
The Vikings were an improved defensive unit under coordinator Brian Flores, and Hunter’s play was a big reason why.