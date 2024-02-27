5 free-agent interior offensive linemen the Miami Dolphins could sign in 2024
5. G Jon Runyan (Green Bay Packers)
The Green Bay Packers always seem to have quality offensive lines, and it hasn’t mattered what round of the draft they have been found these performers in the trenches. In 2020, general manager Brian Gutekunst selected three such blockers in the sixth round. There were tackles Jon Runyan (Michigan) and Simon Stepaniak (Indiana) and center Jake Hanson (Oregon).
Of the three, Runyan remains with the team and made a very successful transition to guard. He’s never missed a game in four seasons. In fact, dating back to 2021, the former Wolverine has started 53 straight games, including three playoff contests. He would be quite the pickup for the Dolphins, although it’s highly likely he returns to Green Bay.
4. C Brian Allen (Released by Los Angeles Rams)
General manager Chris Grier could scoop up this former Michigan State product immediately. Center Brian Allen hasn’t seen a lot of action these past two years. During the Rams’ Super Bowl title season of 2021, he started 16-of-17 regular-season contests and all four playoff tilts.
In 2022, Allen played and started only seven games. This past season, he made appearances in only five games as Coleman Shelton took over at the pivot. Could he revitalize his career in South Florida?