5 free-agent interior offensive linemen the Miami Dolphins could sign in 2024
3. G Graham Glasgow (Detroit Lions)
He is not only the eighth-ranked guard by Pro Football Focus, he is coming off the highest-graded season (74.9) of his eight-year NFL career. Steady Graham Glasgow was a third-round pick by the Lions in 2016. After four seasons in the Motor City, he inked a four-year, $44 million deal to join the Denver Broncos.
The former University of Michigan performer was released last offseason after three years with the club. He returned to Detroit and lined up at both guard spots and center, starting the final 15 games and three playoff contests. General manager Brad Holmes and the club would be wise to retain his services, but…
2. G/C Lucas Patrick (Chicago Bears)
The former Duke University product has spent his entire seven-year career in the NFC North. Lucas Patrick has played 23 games and made 20 starts the past two seasons for Matt Eberflus’ Chicago Bears. The ex-Blue Devil began with the Green Bay Packers, where he played for five seasons and was part of three teams that reached the postseason.
Patrick has appeared in 96 regular-season contests and made 54 starts. He also played in five playoff contests for Matt LaFleur’s club and made three starts. He can line up at either guard sport and has been s a starting center.