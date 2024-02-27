5 free-agent interior offensive linemen the Miami Dolphins could sign in 2024
1. G Kevin Dotson (Los Angeles Rams)
Another member of the 2023 Los Angeles Rams makes the list, although guard Kevin Dotson has spent just one season with the team. The Pittsburgh Steelers sent the 2020 fourth-round pick from Louisiana to Sean McVay’s squad, with both teams picking up multiple picks as well. Inactive the first three games in 2023, he was a starter the remainder of the season and in the playoff loss at Detroit.
While the four-year pro didn’t earn Pro Bowl or All-Pro honors, only Atlanta’s Chris Lindstrom owns a higher overall grade (87.6) than Dotson (8.4) by Pro Football Focus at the guard position. Lindstrom and Dotson are also 1-2, respectively, in terms of their play when it comes to run blocking.
The Rams were held below 100 yards on the ground in each of their first three contests. In their final 14 regular-season outings, McVay’s team ran for an average of 128.1 yards per game. Dotson’s performance played a big role in running back Kyren Williams’ breakout campaign.
All told, Los Angeles finished 11th in the NFL in rushing (120.3 average). That was quite a turnaround for a club that was tied for the fifth-fewest rushing yards per game (97.7) one season earlier. He proved to be quite the pickup by general manager Les Snead.