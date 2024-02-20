5 free-agent tight ends the Miami Dolphins could sign in 2024
When you have the league’s top wideout in terms of receiving yards and another also more than capable of the big play, it’s hard to overcome the urge to get the ball to speedsters Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Hill (119) and Waddle (72) finished 1-2, respectively, on the team in receptions, as well as receiving yards and TD grabs.
Third on the team was fifth-year pro Durham Smythe with 35 catches. They were good for 366 yards, but he did not score a touchdown. In fact, no Dolphins’ tight end managed a TD grab in 2023. Smythe is Pro Football Focus’ 56th-ranked tight end.
It’s definitely an area that Miami Dolphins' general manager Chris Grier could be looking at this offseason, be it the draft or free agency. A top-notch player at this position could make quarterback Tua Tagovailoa even more dangerous. As for a veteran, here are some worthwhile candidates.
5. Ross Dwelley (San Francisco 49ers)
He is a familiar face to head coach Mike McDaniel. He is also coming off a less-than-productive season that was cut short by injury. Ross Dwelley went down in the team’s Week 13 rout of the Eagles and didn’t play the rest of the year. When he was available, he spent most of his team in a blocking role and on special teams. In a dozen outings, he was targeted twice and caught one pass for 12 yards.
Back a few years, when McDaniel was part of the 49ers’ offensive coaching staff. Over a two-season stretch (2019-20), Dwelley did not miss and game and made a combined 15 starts. He totaled 34 catches for 336 yards and three scores. Familiarity could net a one-year deal.