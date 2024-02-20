5 free-agent tight ends the Miami Dolphins could sign in 2024
4. Austin Hooper (Las Vegas Raiders)
He’s a former Pro Bowler who has been on the move in recent seasons. A third-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2016, Austin Hooper caught 214 passes for 2,244 yards and 16 scores. He hauled in a TD pass from Matt Ryan in Super Bowl LI during his rookie season and was named to the Pro Bowl twice.
Hooper signed a four-year deal with the Browns in 2020, but lasted two seasons with the team. He spent 2022 with the Titans and this past season with Las Vegas. In 2023, Hooper played in all 17 games and made nine starts. He finished with a modest 31 targets but did total 25 catches for 234 yards, but he failed to score a touchdown for the first time in his eight-year career.
3. Gerald Everett (Los Angeles Chargers)
There’s a new head coach in Jim Harbaugh and a new offensive coordinator in Greg Roman. So, is there a future for tight end Gerald Everett when it comes to the Chargers? Roman did make good use of tight end Mark Andrews in Baltimore, so the seven-year pro may be in Los Angeles’ 2024 plans.
Originally a second-round pick of the Rams, he spent four years with Sean McVay’s team before joining the Seahawks in 2021. Everett has spent the past two seasons with the Bolts, hauling in a combined 109 passes for 966 yards and seven scores. In the team’s forgettable playoff loss to the Jaguars in 2022, he totaled six catches for 102 yards and a score in the 31-30 setback.