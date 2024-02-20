5 free-agent tight ends the Miami Dolphins could sign in 2024
2. Dalton Schutlz (Houston Texans)
You would think that the reigning AFC South champions would want the six-year veteran back in the fold. Tight end Dalton Schultz comes off his first season with the Houston Texans having finished second on the team with 59 receptions. Those were good for 635 yards and five scores. He added a combined six grabs for 80 yards in the playoff split with the Browns and Ravens. His lone catch in the 45-14 win over Cleveland was a 34-yard score via C.J. Stroud.
Could the 2018 fourth-round draft choice of the Dallas Cowboys wind up with his third time in as many seasons? Schultz is the 14th-ranked player by Pro Football Focus at his position.
1. Hunter Henry (New England Patriots)
It’s a player that the Dolphins have gotten a little more familiar with the past three seasons. Tight end Hunter Henry has faced Miami twice each of the past three years. It’s interesting to note that along with the Raiders, the Dolphins are the team that Henry has faced more than any other club in the league – a total of nine times.
He’s actually caught more passes against the Dolphins (37) than any other NFL club. Those receptions added up to 390 yards and three scores. As for his three-year stint with New England, he totaled 133 receptions for 1,531 yards and 17 TDs. In 2023, he missed three games but still caught 42 passes for 419 yards, and led the Pats with six touchdown grabs.