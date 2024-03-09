5 free agents the Miami Dolphins can sign immediately
5. C/G Cody Whitehair
The beauty in adding a player like eight-year veteran Cody Whitehair is the fact that a team can take advantage of his versatility. Originally a second-round pick of the Chicago Bears in 2016, the former Kansas State product was a starter at guard and center during his days in the Windy City.
Then again, things didn’t exactly end well for the 2018 Pro Bowler, who started all 16 games in each of his first four NFL campaigns. This past season, he started the first 10 games for the club and then found himself out of the opening lineup, with the exception of one game for the remainder of the season. His addition would give the Dolphins some options inside.
4. CB Darious Williams
The former undrafted free agent led the Jacksonville Jaguars with four interceptions this past season. Cornerback Darious Williams also totaled 19 passes defended, 10 more than any of his teammates. The six-year pro did not miss a game for Doug Pederson’s club in two seasons with the club. Along with his aforementioned numbers, he started all 17 contests, totaled 53 tackles, and forced a pair of fumbles in 2023.
With Xavien Howard on his way out and veteran Eli Apple slated for free agency, Williams could be a solid addition for new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.