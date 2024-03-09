5 free agents the Miami Dolphins can sign immediately
Guard and center will remain a need for the Miami Dolphins but can be addressed now.
3. G Laken Tomlinson
It’s a player that the Dolphins are familiar with, given the fact that the 28th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft (by the Detroit Lions) started all 34 games at left guard for the rival New York Jets each of the past two seasons. Nine-year pro, Lake Tomlinson has made the rounds in the NFL, starting his career in the Motor City.
After two seasons with the Lions, he was dealt to the San Francisco 49ers in 2017. He spent five years playing for Mike Shanahan’s club and earned Pro Bowl accolades during his final year with the team. Tomlinson inked a three-year, $40 million deal with the Jets in 2022, but he was recently released by the club. Despite being a two-year starter, he was part of a much-maligned offensive front. Is he still a Pro Bowl performer?
2. SS Eddie Jackson
He’s been a performer who had had the knack for the big play, and someone who knows what to do with the ball once he got his hands on it. Safety Eddie Jackson was a fourth-round pick in 2017, and earned Pro Bowl invitations in both 2018 and ’19. He was part of that great Chicago Bears’ defense in his second year in the league, and he was named to the All-Pro team that season.
The takeaways haven’t been as frequent in recent years. However, Jackson has returned three of his 15 interceptions for touchdowns. He’s also taken back three of his six fumble recoveries. Miami was among the league leaders in takeaways (27) in 2023 and would be a solid fit.