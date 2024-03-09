5 free agents the Miami Dolphins can sign immediately
The Miami Dolphins could fix one of their biggest needs with one swing.
1. C Mitch Morse
So why are three of the choices here for Mike McDaniel’s club all offensive linemen, and in particular focusing on the interior of this unit?
First things first. Here’s an evaluation of the NFL’s 9th-ranked offensive line in 2023:
"Likely no offensive line dealt with worse injury luck in 2023 than the Miami Dolphins. Every starting offensive lineman missed time with injuries at some point, and Isaiah Wynn and Connor Williams were placed on injured reserve. In the end, nine different Dolphins offensive linemen played more than 390 snaps, while none reached 1,000 snaps. Miami still finished with the highest pass-blocking efficiency rating in the NFL. However, over the last five weeks of the regular season, they ranked just 16th."- Pro Football Focus' Zoltán Buday
The team is set at tackle with Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson, especially when the latter is healthy. On the other hand, guards Isaiah Wynn and Robert Hunt, as well as center Connor Williams, could wind up hitting the unrestricted free-agent market next week.
Nine-year pro Mitch Morse spent the past five seasons with the Buffalo Bills after four years in Kansas City. He was a Pro Bowler in 2022 and started every game for the AFC East champions this past season. Morse has also 10 postseason games on his resume.