5 free agents without work who the Miami Dolphins should call
By Brian Miller
Bud Dupree
Dupree was taken in the first round, pick 22, of the 2015 NFL Draft. Most believed at the time that the Steelers got another physical LB who would be a stalwart at the position for years. His career started out well enough.
Dupree only started 9 games in his first two seasons due to injuries. He started 66 of the 81 games he played in for the Steelers and they picked up his 5th year option in 2019. Dupree would play until 2020. His best season was in 2019 when he posted 11.5 sacks.
Unable to get a contract done, Dupree was franchise-tagged in 2020 and played one year under the deal. He tore his ACL later in the season. In March of 2021, he signed a big contract with the Titans but was released in March of 2023 as part of an overhaul. He played last season with the Atlanta Falcons.
Dupree isn't the player he was with the Steelers but he could provide a quality rotational edge rusher that the Dolphins need to start the season alongside Shaq Barrett. If the price is right, he could provide some toughness to the defense.