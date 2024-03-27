5 free agents without work who the Miami Dolphins should call
By Brian Miller
Mekhi Becton
Becton was a standout heading into the NFL Draft and now is one of those lessons-learned players. He did not come close to living up to that standard with the Jets who selected him with their 11th pick in round one.
Becton was so out of sorts in New York that he had weight issues and injuries derailed him. He only played in 31 games for the Jets in three seasons and in 2023 gave up more sacks than any other guard.
The Dolphins need depth and maybe Butch Barry can turn around his career. A change of scenery doesn't always have to be a Dolphins player finding somewhere else to go.
Becton could provide depth and maybe get his career back on track. If not, a low-end contract could work in the Dolphins' favor. He may not be a starter and needs work but there was something there when he hit the 2020 draft circuit. Maybe Miami can find it.