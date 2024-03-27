5 free agents without work who the Miami Dolphins should call
By Brian Miller
Julian Blackmon
If Simmons is too expensive, maybe the Dolphins could give this former Indianapolis Colts player a look. Blackmon has started 46 of 50 games and has 7 career interceptions and 214 combined tackles. He was drafted by the Colts in the 3rd round of the 2020 draft.
Blackmon is another guy who could step into a roaming 3-high role for Weaver and will cost less than Simmons likely will. He has played both safety roles as well and would provide depth to the unit.
Blackmon likes to hit. He has two forced fumbles in his career and 17 passes defensed. There is versatility that Miami could use. He is a player that isn't on many radars but the Dolphins could take a look and see how he would fit.
Blackmon has played his entire four-year career with the Colts.