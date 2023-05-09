5 games the Miami Dolphins should play in primetime during the NFL 2023 season
By Brian Miller
For Miami Dolphins fans, how many games will the team get in primetime is a question that will soon be answered when the schedule is released on Thursday night.
Predicting how many games will be on is a little different than identifying the games that should be played in a prime slot. This year, the Dolphins have more than a few games that would make for top draws under the lights. Here are five of the games on the schedule that would be perfectly suited for a primetime slot.
Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers
The Dolphins can't host every primetime game and they only have to travel to the West Coast once this year but the draw of Tua Tagovailoa vs. Justin Herbert is too good to pass up. Last year Herbert's Chargers got the better of Tua but this is a different season.
Tua vs. Herbert will be a talking point for years.
As much I like the thought of the two teams playing in a prime match, the Dolphins are not going to land five games without being flexed later in the year and this game could be a potential late-season flex if the game is played in the second half. The next games would make more sense.