5 games the Miami Dolphins should play in primetime during the NFL 2023 season
By Brian Miller
Nothing says primetime like the Miami Dolphins in throwback uniforms at Hard Rock Stadium so naturally, playing a night game at the Rock makes a lot of sense.
Miami Dolphins vs. Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys are still a huge draw both in gate receipts and broadcast viewer numbers. Hosting the Cowboys at Hard Rock Stadium would be a tremendous opportunity to show off two of the more historical franchises who rarely play each other during the season.
The Cowboys are going to challenge for the NFC East but the Philadelphia Eagles are the favorite to return to the Super Bowl. In the AFC, the Dolphins are picking up steam as a team to watch in the post-season and gives the NFL...opportunity.
Dallas will host a Thanksgiving game in 2023 as they always do and we might be talking about that if Miami was traveling to Dallas but since the Cowboys have to come to Miami, making this a prime matchup makes sense.
Dallas hasn't been to Miami since the 2015 season and the two teams haven't met since 2019. Dallas currently owns a four game winnning streak over the Dolphins and an 8-7 all-time lead.