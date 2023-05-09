5 games the Miami Dolphins should play in primetime during the NFL 2023 season
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will play the NFC East this year and that means, they will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, and it should be a primetime game.
Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Tua Tagovailao vs. Jalen Hurts is a storyline even the NFL shouldn't pass up. It would be an absolute waste to have this game played at 1:00 on a Sunday afternoon. This has all the makings of an incredible game and should be showcased.
I would think that this would be a great game to showcase in the middle of the season after both teams have settled into the rigors of the 2023 season. What they can not do is put this in a slot early in the season when the teams are still acclimating to the physicality.
Let this one build up some steam. Let fans look ahead to what is on the horizon. Weeks 5 through 10 would be a perfect setting, maybe even a Black Friday night game.
With Miami traveling to Philadelphia, cold weather is always a possibility later in the year but with no conference implications, it would be surprising to see Miami play the Eagles late in the year and not smack dab in the middle of it.
In primetime!