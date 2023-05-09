5 games the Miami Dolphins should play in primetime during the NFL 2023 season
By Brian Miller
No one in Miami wants to see the Buffalo Bills take on the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium at any other time than 1:00 in week two but in Buffalo? Bring it on!
Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills
The Bills have nothing to threaten Miami with. Last year's late season flex to a prime Saturday slot showcased both teams in snowy weather and Miami held their own. In the playoffs, Miami again almost knocked off the division winners.
The NFL should just go ahead and make this Dolphins road game a primetime view while letting the Bills sweat it out in Miami's heat.
Sadly, the NFL probably caught a lot of hell from the Bills last year and if a primetime game between the two will be scheduled and not flexed, it would likely be in Miami to keep the sun from providing the Bills a good dose of Vitamin D.
The AFC East has become a showcase between the Dolphins and Bills and playing one of the games on national television makes a lot of sense for the league and the teams but hopefully, it will be in Buffalo.