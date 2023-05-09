Fansided
Phin Phanatic

5 games the Miami Dolphins should play in primetime during the NFL 2023 season

By Brian Miller

Miami Dolphins fans cheer during the first half of the game between the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers
Miami Dolphins fans cheer during the first half of the game between the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers / ANDRES LEIVA/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
5 of 5
Next

No other game on this seasons schedule screams primetime as much as the Miami Dolphins traveling to play in Kansas City.

Miami Dolphins @ Kansas City

The return of Tyreek Hill to the Chiefs is already a social media talking point and Hill himself has already talked about his return. Now, the NFL needs to make it a big deal as well.

There is a lot of speculation that the Dolphins will face off against the Chiefs to open the 2023 season and nothing is better than showcasing that opening than the Dolphins and Chiefs.

A marquee season opener with side stories and quality play make this game an early prelude to what could be the entire season, a preview of a possible rematch in the playoffs, and probably makes the most sense for both teams given their schedules.

Home/Dolphins News