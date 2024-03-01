5 Miami Dolphins free agents that should be a priority for Chris Grier and are not expensive
By Brian Miller
With more than 26 players currently heading toward free agency, the Miami Dolphins have a lot of work to do by March 13th. These 5 players should be easy decisions.
At some point in the next week and a half, Chris Grier has to start making moves whether he wants to or not. In some cases, making no moves is still a move. For example, if he opts to not re-sign Christian Wilkins, that is a move, not a very good one but a move nonetheless.
There are however, players that can make an impact on the roster, even if only to provide quality depth or situational play.
River Cracraft
The Dolphins have three WRs under contract for the 2024 season and one of them is Erik Ezukanma who missed all of last season. The other two, yeah, we know who they are. The Dolphins opted to not pick up the contract option for Cedrick Wilson and he is now an FA.
Cracraft was injured for a big part of last year but this is a guy that runs good routes, has good enough hands, and can contribute at any point of the game. He is a guy that Tua Tagovailoa can rely on and Mike McDaniel can count on.
Cracraft played on a one-year deal last season and this year, the Dolphins should try and get him at least a small amount of security by giving him a two-year deal. It would make sense to bring Cracraft back since he already knows the system and can hit the field immediately with no learning curve.