5 Miami Dolphins free agents that should be a priority for Chris Grier and are not expensive
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins running back room is thin but they still may move on from Jeff Wilson, Jr. in order to save cap space.
Salvon Ahmed
Ahmed missed a good part of last season and wasn't always active when he was healthy. The Dolphins can re-sign him for veteran minimum without much guarantee if any. A small signing bonus would be likely.
Ahmed knows the Dolphins system as well and he provides decent depth and insurance behind Raheem Mostert and DeVon Achane. While Chris Brooks may be the 3rd back on the roster, there is space for Ahmed, especially if the Dolphins do part ways with Wilson.
While far from flashy, Ahmed runs hard and there is no quit in him. He is not a player that will go down easily on first contact.
The Dolphins should bring Ahmed back even if to have another camp and offseason player for practice sessions. They can worry about him making the roster later. The reality is, Miami needs him and the free agent market isn't going to be a big one for Ahmed. That being the case, the Dolphins should get him back now so Grier has one less thing to worry about.